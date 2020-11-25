Flagler firefighters use canoe to rescue blind dog that fell down 20-foot embankment

Mattie is a blind Jack Russel Terrier and went missing during a stroll with her owners.

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — One lucky pooch is back home with her owners after crews with Flagler County Fire Rescue were able to rescue her from a 20-foot steep embankment along the Intercoastal Waterway.

Crews say Mattie was found stuck in the mud after wandering into a densely wooded area and falling from a sheer drop along the water’s edge.

“The crew from Station 41 was dispatched to assist Animal Control on Saturday afternoon," reported Lieutenant Mike Pius. “Together, we jumped into action and the rescue effort was underway.”

Mattie is a blind Jack Russel Terrier and went missing during a stroll with her owners. They looked for hours for their missing beloved pet before calling Animal Control.

Flagler County Animal Control located the dog with binoculars and called for additional help.

Crews climbed down the steep embankment and assessed the stranded dog at the water’s edge, then stood-by until the crew gained access to a canoe provided by a kind neighbor.

“Firefighter Houston and the dog were picked-up in the canoe by the rescue crew who then paddled 50-yards back to a floating dock into safety,” reported Pius. “The dog was delivered onto the dock and walked unassisted to the Animal Control Officer.”

Mattie was reunited with her owners, remarkably unharmed.