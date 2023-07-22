Flagler County deputies wrestle, capture alligator in Palm Coast neighborhood

PALM COAST, Fla. — Only in Florida is where you'd find alligators casually roaming at schools, on streets, and in this case, in a residential neighborhood in Flagler County.
On Friday, an alligator measuring around 5-feet long was captured by deputies after it was seen in a one-minute video below, halfway stuck in an apparent drain pipe, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.
The alligator was spotted by residents in the area of Rymshaw Drive in Palm Coast.
Three deputies worked together to capture the alligator out of the drain by subduing it and then, tapping its mouth.