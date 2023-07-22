x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Animals

Flagler County deputies wrestle, capture alligator in Palm Coast neighborhood

On Friday, an alligator measuring around 5-feet long, was captured by deputies after it was seen halfway stuck in an apparent drain pipe in a residential area.
Credit: Flagler County Sheriff's Office
Flagler County Sheriff's deputies wrestle, capture 5-foot alligator in Palm Coast neighborhood.

PALM COAST, Fla. — Only in Florida is where you'd find alligators casually roaming at schools, on streets, and in this case, in a residential neighborhood in Flagler County.

On Friday, an alligator measuring around 5-feet long was captured by deputies after it was seen in a one-minute video below, halfway stuck in an apparent drain pipe, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.

The alligator was spotted by residents in the area of Rymshaw Drive in Palm Coast.

Three deputies worked together to capture the alligator out of the drain by subduing it and then, tapping its mouth.

FCSO Deputies Go Gator Wrangling!

Only in Florida! 🐊 When a resident called about an five-foot alligator in an area where kids frequently play, Corporal Green, Deputy Schrager, and Deputy J. Dorsey took care of business until a trapper was able to arrive! (We know the alligator looks small, but so does everything when it's next to Cpl Green!) 📍Palm Coast, FL (R Section)

Posted by Flagler County Sheriff's Office on Friday, July 21, 2023

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Pet Tails: Adopt 'the longest resident' at the Jacksonville Humane Society in Callie

Before You Leave, Check This Out