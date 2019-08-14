A Fernandina Beach woman found an unwelcome guest swimming in her pool Wednesday, according to the Nassau County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said that the resident found a gator swimming around in her pool before calling the sheriff's office to help to get the reptile back where it belonged.

Deputies are warning residents to be careful when getting in their pools and to always check for any unwelcome creatures swimming around.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission along with Deputy T.C. Edwards was able to safely remove and relocate the gator.

