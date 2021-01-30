Family of goats found in Arlington, JSO searching for owners

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Goats just want to have fun too, but this family appears to have gotten lost while trying to explore the city this weekend.
The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is searching for the owners of a family of goats who were found Saturday in the Arlington area.
JSO tweeted "For once we don’t need to ask for help finding maaam and daaad, but we do need to locate their humans."
If you have any information that can help reunite this family of goats with their owners please call JSO at 904-630-0500.