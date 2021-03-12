Entangled right whale mother, calf spotted off Ponte Vedra's coast

This makes four pairs of North Atlantic right whales that have been spotted during calving season.

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — (Note: The video and picture above are from the Dec. 2 sighting.)

An entangled mother right whale was spotted for the second time this month, but this time she was seen off the coast of Ponte Vedra.

The mother whale, known as Snow Cone, was seen Friday with her calf.

This makes four pairs of North Atlantic right whales that have been spotted during calving season.

Snow Cone and her baby were seen Thursday as well, and according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, there was no change in the entanglement configuration since they were seen on Dec. 2 off Georgia's coast.