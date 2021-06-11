Entangled dolphin spotted in St. Johns River

UNF is working with the FWCC and NOAA to monitor the dolphin and develop a response plan.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The University Of North Florida's Marine Mammal Research Team spotted an entangled dolphin calf in the St. Johns River.

Researchers said the calf was spotted during this week's research survey traveling upriver in a large group with other dolphins.

The dolphin was swimming at a rapid and normal pace, so researchers don't think it is towing any fishing gear.

However, experts are still trying to figure out where the strap/line circling the dolphin's body is from.

UNF is currently working with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to monitor the dolphin and develop a response plan.

To assist UNF you can report all sightings of entangled dolphins to the FWC Wildlife Alert hotline (1-888-404-FWCC; *FWC or #FWC on your cell phone).