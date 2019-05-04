CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — An emotional support dog for cancer patients at N.C. Hospital made his final rounds at the hospital on Wednesday.

Shep, a 12-year-old golden retriever - and the goodest boy - retired after two years of delivering smiles to patients in need of a pick-me-up.

Shep is looking forward to spending time with his owner, Bill White, taking long naps, and getting all the belly rubs.

Shep, a 12-year-old golden retriever, is retiring after a career of providing emotional support to UNC cancer patients.

While Shep is in store for some well-deserved rest and relaxation, his human says he has another pup in mind who can continue helping cancer patients.

“He’s a smaller golden retriever, and he’s so sweet,” White said. “He’s only 3 1/2, so he’s not as calm as Shep, but I know once I train him, he’ll be phenomenal.”

Thank you for making a lasting impact on others, Shep! Happy retirement!