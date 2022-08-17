Dogs, cats rescued from 'filthy' North Florida home, deputies say

Union County Animal Control requested the assistance of the ASPCA to save the animals from a home off State Road 121.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Nearly 50 cats and dogs were rescued from a property in Lake Butler this week, according to The Union County Sheriff’s Office.

The Union County Animal Control requested the assistance of the ASPCA to save the animals from a home off State Road 121.

Union County deputies say when investigators arrived at the property, they discovered the animals, including newborn kittens, living in "filthy conditions amongst their own feces and urine" and were also exposed to high levels of ammonia.

Some animals were underweight and appeared to be suffering from untreated medical conditions, deputies reported.

Officials say the ASPCA is also assisting with operational planning, evidence collection, forensic exams, medical care, and behavioral treatment and enrichment for the animals.

Officials say Florida Urgent Rescue (FUR) in Jacksonville also assisted with this case by providing care for more than 40 dogs who were previously removed from this property, resulting in the rescue of nearly 90 animals in total.

Animal cruelty charges are pending based on evidence collected by the Union County Sheriff’s Office with the assistance of ASPCA experts in support of the investigation.

“When we arrived on the property, it was clear immediate intervention was necessary to remove these animals from the poor conditions they were living in so we could provide them with much-needed care,” said Teresa Ladner, Senior Director of Investigations for the ASPCA.