What happened? Mystery surround dozens of dead birds in St. Johns County

A resident living in the community says 24 animals in total have been removed from the area, though this number has not been confirmed by wildlife officials.

More than two dozen geese and ducks have been found dead in the Beachwalk community in St. Johns County, according to community leaders.

A notice sent to 'The Reef' residents from the General Manager of Beachwalk said lake water quality is being inspected and that crews are working on clean up.

"Thank you for your patience and understanding during this unfortunate situation," said Patrick Tully, CCM, via email.

Pest control and wildlife removal company, Quick Catch, said this is an ongoing investigation with the FWC.

If you live in the area, the company recommends that people to keep their distance from the local ducks and water animals during the ongoing investigation as a precaution.

The FWC requests that the public not to handle sick or dead birds, however, it strongly encourages the reporting of all sightings of dead birds to the bird mortality database.

Wild birds involved in die-offs will be collected, examined, and tested for Avian Influenza, West Nile Virus, Exotic Newcastle's Disease, and/or other infectious agents of concern.