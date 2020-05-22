Dog recovering after being shot through the head with an arrow

“Unicorn” will remain in Nassau County shelter until an investigation is complete.

YULEE, Fla. — A dog shot through the head with an arrow is continuing to recover at Nassau County Animal Services in Yulee.

The dog, whom shelter staff have named Unicorn, was found with an arrow protruding from the back and front of his head, the shaft fully embedded.

A video taken following surgery shows the dog has recovered, though stitches are visible where the arrow was removed.

According to shelter staff, Unicorn will not be adoptable for some time. A Facebook post says, “Unicorn is not out of the woods yet. He still needs medication, he will require additional x-rays, and he is heartworm positive. Once he is cleared by the vet, we will be taking applications for foster him while he goes through his heartworm treatment. Please spread the word about this gentle dog, he deserves a second chance at life in a loving home.”

A shelter employee told First Coast News he will remain at the shelter until the investigation into his shooting is complete. We have requested police reports associated with the incident and will update this story when they are available.