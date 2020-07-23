Dog Park on Ice to benefit Jacksonville Humane Society

The Jacksonville Ice & Sportsplex is inviting dogs and their owners to have fun on the ice and have pet photos with Santa at the event Saturday.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Dogs and their owners are invited to the Jacksonville Ice & Sportsplex to celebrate Christmas in July Saturday.

The Christmas in July Dog Park on Ice event benefits the Jacksonville Humane Society. From 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., dogs and their owners can have fun on the ice and have pet photos with Santa.

Admission is $12 for each dog and owner and $5 for anyone not accompanied by a pet. Guests are asked to contribute a dog food donation.

The donated food and $3 from each admission will go to the JHS.

No ice skating will be happening during the event. Rubber dog booties are encouraged to protect dogs' paws from the cold, but they are not required. There will be a limited quantity of Pawz Waterproof Dog Boots available for purchase at the event, or guests can bring their own.

All owners must be wearing proper footwear for walking on the ice, with sneakers recommended, the ice rink says. And, in accordance with the City of Jacksonville's mask mandate, everyone entering the building will be required to wear a face covering. Disposable masks will be available for purchase for $1.50.

“We want to provide our guests and their dogs with the perfect way too cool off from this summer heat,” said Mark Scheff, General Manager of the Jacksonville Ice in a news release. “Not only will they enjoy a fun outing with their pets, but they’ll be helping to support the Jax Humane Society and all that they do for animals in our community.”