'He was left to die': Dog receiving treatment after being found cemented to sidewalk

Yes, you read that correctly – Trooper was found completely stuck to the sidewalk in Boca Raton for what "seemed like days," medical staff explain.

BOCA RATON, Fla. — More than $16,000 has been raised after a dog was found cemented to a sidewalk in Boca Raton.

Yes, you read that correctly – Trooper was found completely stuck to the sidewalk off of Yamato Road for what "seemed like days," leaders from Tri-County Humane explained on Facebook.

"He was left to die," the post read.

After being taken by medical staff for treatment, Trooper had his fur shaved off, which reportedly had maggots crawling in it. He also had overgrown nails and a "terrible dental decay."

The little pup endured hours of grooming, Keto shampoo baths because of urine and fecal burns and lots of tests. Altogether, staff found 22 medical conditions, which were diagnosed for the dog in a single day.

Some of the more critical conditions include:

Paralysis

Heart murmur

Corneal ulcers

Enlarged prostate

Worms

Severe periodontal disease

Ear infections

UTI

With all of this in mind, the humane society reached out to the community for help through donations to get Trooper to see a specialist. The end goal was to get him to walk again.

"If we can find 22 heroes through this post. [sic] One for each of his medical conditions, we will be one step closer to giving Trooper the life his past 10 years were not," the staff wrote on Facebook. "If everyone who follows us donates just $22 we can finally put a smile on his face and a wag through his tail. Please help us help him."

And the community did just that and more – 440 people donated and raised more than $16,000 for Trooper.

Days after being rescued, Trooper finally had his first smile.