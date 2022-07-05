x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Animals

Deputy to the rescue! St. Johns County Sheriff saves baby deer who fell into 15 foot pit 🦌

This beautiful girl fell into the pit along with a small dog. Miraculously, both were okay and brought to safety!
Credit: SJCSO
This St. Johns County Sheriff's Office deputy saved a baby deer that fell 15 feet!

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — .A sweet baby deer was in luck Tuesday when she fell into a 15 foot pit in St. Johns County -- heroes were nearby! 

A concerned citizen called the St.  Johns County Sheriff's Office to let them know that the fawn fell into the hole. Her dog saw the deer, ran after it and fell into the pit also, SJCSO said.

Both animals were miraculously safe, sound and uninjured. 

Deputy Sean Thompson lifted the baby deer out of the pit, along with two other young men, SJCSO said.

The deer was old enough to live without her mother and was able to return to the wild.

Thank you Deputy Thompson for your actions, and thank you SJCSO for these adorable pictures!

Credit: SJCSO
A St. Johns County Sheriff's Office deputy smiles, posing with the deer he saved!
Credit: SJCSO
This police officer saved this baby deer who fell into a 15 foot hole. Thank goodness!
Credit: SJCSO
This St. Johns County Sheriff's Office deputy saved a baby deer that fell 15 feet!

    

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Dog abandoned at local park, note says due to rising rent