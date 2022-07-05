Deputy to the rescue! St. Johns County Sheriff saves baby deer who fell into 15 foot pit 🦌

This beautiful girl fell into the pit along with a small dog. Miraculously, both were okay and brought to safety!

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — .A sweet baby deer was in luck Tuesday when she fell into a 15 foot pit in St. Johns County -- heroes were nearby!

A concerned citizen called the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office to let them know that the fawn fell into the hole. Her dog saw the deer, ran after it and fell into the pit also, SJCSO said.

Both animals were miraculously safe, sound and uninjured.

Deputy Sean Thompson lifted the baby deer out of the pit, along with two other young men, SJCSO said.

The deer was old enough to live without her mother and was able to return to the wild.