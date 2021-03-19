'A win for conservation': Endangered, rare otter pups debut at Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens

Giant otters are endangered and the rarest mammal on the South American continent, says the Zoo.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Some otter-ly adorable babies have officially made their public debut at Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens.

Three giant otter pups, two females and one male, were born on Oct. 16 and are the second litter of this endangered species to be born at the Zoo in its history.

"The first few months after birth are a critical time for vulnerable otter pups, so staff have been monitoring the family behind the scenes," said The Zoo in a press release Friday.

The parents of these pups are 9-year-old Sarave, who came to the Zoo in 2018 from Zoo Miami and 13-year-old Buddy, who arrived in 2011 as a rehabilitated animal from Guyana.

Buddy is blind and the most genetically-valuable animal of the Giant Otter Species Survival Plan in the Association of Zoos and Aquariums. Orphaned as a pup, Buddy got a second chance at life at the Karanambu Lodge and Trust where he was raised by a surrogate mother.

“Buddy’s second litter with Sarave is a huge success for the captive population," said Dan Maloney, Deputy Zoo Director for Animal Care, Conservation and Wellness.

"We were elated to celebrate the first pups and now we are even more excited to welcome their siblings. This is not only Buddy’s and Sarave’s success story, but a win for conservation of this endangered species as we strive to maintain a healthy, and diverse population.”

The pups are now visible in the Emerald Forest Aviary within Range of the Jaguar with their one-year-old siblings, Aiden, Eleanor, Olivia, and Coker.

Tickets at Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens must be purchased online, in advance at JacksonvilleZoo.org.