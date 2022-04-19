Clay Humane asks for help nursing neglected dog, Dove, back to health

A 1-year-old Labrador retriever and pit bull mix, was starving and suffering from severe skin infections when she arrived at Clay Humane in Orange Park in March.

A Clay County animal clinic is asking for help from the community to nurse a severely neglected dog back to health.

A 1-year-old Labrador retriever and pit bull mix, was starving and suffering from severe skin infections when she arrived at Clay Humane in Orange Park back in March, the low-cost, nonprofit clinic said in a news release. Staff members named the dog Dove, and she has since made a remarkable recovery, the release says.

The clinic says she will be ready for adoption once she makes a full recovery. They are asking community members to consider making a donation to help cover the cost of her care and the care of other neglected, abandoned and sick animals.

The expenses include diagnostics, medical care, food and the staff's time to help Dove through the recuperation process. The cost to rehabilitate animals who are victims of extreme neglect can be costly for a nonprofit, the release says.

“We are so grateful to our wonderful community for helping us care for so many animals in need," Executive Director Linda Welzant said in the release. "We get many abuse cases in our clinic, and any donation above the cost needed to care for Dove will help other animals in distress just like Dove."

When Dove is fully healed, she will be available for adoption, the clinic said in its release.