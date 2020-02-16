This year is a leap year and the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens is celebrating the occasion with a special "Leap Day" event.

On Feb. 29, the zoo will hold a special event featuring a wallaby visit, education about native species to Australia, music, crafts, and “leap” themed games.

The event will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will be included in the regular zoo admission price.

The Zoo will donate $5 from each admission on that day to Australia bushfire relief efforts.

Additionally, throughout the month of February guests can donate directly to relief efforts and each $1 donation gets you a free sticker to show their support.

“Our hearts are heavy for the communities and wildlife affected by the bushfires in Australia, including many threatened and endangered species," said Executive Director Tony Vecchio. "The habitat destroyed has displaced many native wildlife and will take years to recover the land to support these species again. We cannot bring back the plants and animals that have perished, but the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens hopes our donation will make a small impact in this very complex crisis facing the country of Australia.”

