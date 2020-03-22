The Catty Shack Ranch is allowing those who usually came to the wildlife sanctuary to witness up-close feedings of the animals to get the same experience from home. Due to the coronavirus, the Catty Shack was forced to close their night feedings to the public, but the animals still have to eat so the idea of virtual Facebook live feedings was born.

At 7 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, lion, tiger and other exotic animal lovers can watch Catty Shack Ranch employees feed, interact with and answer questions about the animals.

Those who participate are asked to consider making a donation to the ranch to help with costs associated with feeding and caring for the animals during their closure.

During the first two virtual feedings, Catty Shack was able to raise enough money and food to feed the animals for the next two weeks. More than 1,100 viewers were logged on at one time, and one of the posted videos had been viewed more than 30,000 times.

"I really want to give a big a shout out to all the people who stepped up and pressed the donate button," Executive Director Curt LoGiudice said. "People could have logged on for free, but starting in the morning yesterday, the donations came in and last night the families joined around their computers for some great family time to watch the animals. I can't thank them enough. Chuffs."

Be sure to follow the Catty Shack Ranch Facebook page for more information.