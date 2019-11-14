The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales are expected to make a stop on the First Coast starting on Saturday.

They are expected to visit six local Winn-Dixie stores in Jacksonville, Ponte Vedra, Neptune Beach and Fleming Island.

Each store will have one of the famous steeds for customers and fans to take a photo with. They will be on the First Coast from Nov. 16 through Nov. 22.

Check out the list below for times and locations of each visit.

Saturday, Nov. 16 at 2 p.m.

Winn-Dixie Store #5

2 p.m.

290 Solana Rd.

Ponte Vedra Beach, FL 32082

Sunday, Nov. 17 at 2 p.m.

Winn-Dixie Store #103

1545 County Rd. 220

Fleming Island, FL 32003

Tuesday, Nov. 19 at 6 p.m.

Winn-Dixie Store #12

12333 Sago Ave. W.

Jacksonville, FL 32218

Wednesday, Nov. 20 at 6 p.m.

Winn-Dixie Store #18

1209 Atlantic Blvd.

Neptune Beach, FL 32266

Thursday, Nov. 21 at 6 p.m.

Winn-Dixie Store #141

11701-10 San Jose Blvd.

Jacksonville, FL 32223

Friday, Nov. 22 at 6 p.m.

Winn-Dixie Store #7

10915-122 Baymeadows Rd.

Jacksonville, FL 32256