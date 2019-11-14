The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales are expected to make a stop on the First Coast starting on Saturday.
They are expected to visit six local Winn-Dixie stores in Jacksonville, Ponte Vedra, Neptune Beach and Fleming Island.
Each store will have one of the famous steeds for customers and fans to take a photo with. They will be on the First Coast from Nov. 16 through Nov. 22.
Check out the list below for times and locations of each visit.
- Saturday, Nov. 16 at 2 p.m.
Winn-Dixie Store #5
2 p.m.
290 Solana Rd.
Ponte Vedra Beach, FL 32082
- Sunday, Nov. 17 at 2 p.m.
Winn-Dixie Store #103
1545 County Rd. 220
Fleming Island, FL 32003
- Tuesday, Nov. 19 at 6 p.m.
Winn-Dixie Store #12
12333 Sago Ave. W.
Jacksonville, FL 32218
- Wednesday, Nov. 20 at 6 p.m.
Winn-Dixie Store #18
1209 Atlantic Blvd.
Neptune Beach, FL 32266
- Thursday, Nov. 21 at 6 p.m.
Winn-Dixie Store #141
11701-10 San Jose Blvd.
Jacksonville, FL 32223
- Friday, Nov. 22 at 6 p.m.
Winn-Dixie Store #7
10915-122 Baymeadows Rd.
Jacksonville, FL 32256