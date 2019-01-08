The Clearwater Marine Aquarium confirmed Thursday morning crews are expected to release the two whales that were rescued after they were stranded earlier this week on Redington Beach.

Clearwater Marine Aquarium CEO David Yates said the pilot whales will be transferred from vans to a large boat at about 8 a.m. Thursday. The release is not open to the public.

Yates said crews made the decision to release the two whales after seeing the path of the other three whales who continue to head in a positive direction, away from the coast. Marine biologists have monitored “satellite pings” from the remaining three pilot whales that beached themselves.

According to Yates, crews want to get the pilot whales back into their natural habitat as soon as possible. The plan is to reunite the two whales that rehabilitated at the Clearwater Marine Aquarium facility in Tarpon Springs with the other three whales.

