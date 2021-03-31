Bald eaglet to be released at Naval Air Station Jacksonville Wednesday

The fledgling bald eagle fell from its nest so the Audubon EagleWatch Program and NAS Jax made the decision to place the animal at the base golf course.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A fledgling bald eagle that fell from its nest will be released Wednesday into one of the Naval Air Station Jacksonville's active nests at the golf course.

The Public Affairs Office for NAS Jax says the eaglet can’t be returned to its original home and made the decision to place the animal at the golf course along with the Eagle Audubon Watch.

It was determined that this was the best nest option within three counties.

You can watch the release live here at noon.

The EagleWatch Program has over 400 dedicated volunteers currently monitoring more than 700 eagle nests in Florida. The program reaches many communities statewide, providing awareness of eagle nesting activities and conservation efforts for this iconic species.

