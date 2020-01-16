The Santa Fe College Teaching Zoo, a unique 10-acre zoo in Gainesville, has celebrated many new arrivals since they've been open but none have been this otterly-adorable!

On Thursday, the Zoo announced the births of five healthy Asian small-clawed otter pups!

Just before Thanksgiving, zookeepers there reported hearing tiny squeaks coming from Duncan and Chitra’s den. Then, for nearly a month, the zookeepers waited patiently as the new parents tucked their pups safely away and took turns coming out to eat and swim.

On Dec. 20, however, they caught their first glimpse of a pup on a camera trap. Within a couple days, zookeepers witnessed the parents carrying the pups out of the den!

To ensure all the pups were healthy and reaching expected milestones, zookeepers and staff recently weighed and assessed each one.

Zookeepers are asking guests to keep the area around their home quiet as they care for their little ones.

Visit their website sfcollege.edu/zoo for more information.

PHOTOS:

Zoo students and staff work to determine the weight and gender of five baby otters at the Santa Fe College Teaching Zoo on Jan. 15, 2020 in Gainesville, Fla. (Matt Stamey/Santa Fe College ) ***Subjects Have Releases***

Matt Stamey

