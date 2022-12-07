Animals looking for temporary home for the holidays in Silent Night program at Jacksonville Humane Society

There are animals at the Jacksonville Humane Society that would love a foster home for the holidays.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (The video above is from a previous report)

If you go to the Jacksonville Humane Society on a normal day, it can be pretty noisy. However, on Christmas, staff hope it will be so quiet you could hear a pin drop.

Because that would mean every animal is in a home for their 'Silent Night'.

There are animals at the Jacksonville Humane Society that would love a foster home for the holidays.

Silent Night is a foster program where community members are invited to shelter a pet to bring home for the holidays. This gives the animals a much-needed break from the shelter.

Even if you can’t keep the dog or cat permanently, the information about their personalities and what they enjoyed is really helpful in getting them adopted.

So hopefully by Christmas, all the cages will be empty, and the shelter will be silent.

You can stop in anytime between Dec. 20 and Dec. 24 during adoption facility hours and speak to the front desk about the program.

Jacksonville Humane Society and Animal Care and Protective services are both open from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m on Thursday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Christmas Eve.