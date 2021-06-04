The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission says gator courtship begins in early April, while mating is in May and June.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Gator mating season is upon us-- which means if you see a gator out and about, you'll likely want to leave it alone!

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says gator courtship beings now, in early April. Then, mating occurs in May or June.

FWC says nearly all gators become sexually mature when they reach about seven feet in length. Although for females, that can happen at six feet.

For females it can take 10-15 years and for males it takes 8-12 years to reach these lengths.

After mating, females will build a mound nest made out of soil, vegetation, or debris and then deposit her eggs.

On average a female will deposit 32-46 eggs in late June or early July.

Incubation for those eggs can take approximately 63-68 days. Hatching then occurs from mid-August through early September.

Alligators do become more aggressive during mating season. But, don't worry, deadly alligator attacks on humans remain rare. According to FWC, the likelihood of a Floridian being seriously injured during an unprovoked alligator incident in Florida is roughly only 1 in 3.2 million.

So, what should you do if you come across an alligator while you're out and about in Florida?

FWC says people should never feed alligators and keep their distance if they see one. People can also stay safe by only swimming in designated swimming areas and keeping pets away from the water and on a leash at all times when they're out.

You can read more about living with alligators on FWC's website.

What other people are reading right now: