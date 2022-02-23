Watch: Alligator escapes from St. Augustine Alligator Farm van, workers wrestle it back to safety

Zookeepers and maintenance workers quickly jumped into action, wrestling the animal back into the van after it escaped from the back window.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — An alligator went on the lam in St. Augustine, and it was all caught on camera.

The St. Augustine Alligator Farm Zoological Park shared the video of the "Crocodilian Door Dash" -- and daring recapture -- in a Facebook post Tuesday.

"THIS is why we have extensive training and do drills, to prepare for moments like this," the Facebook post says. " Earlier today, we were relocating crocodilians to another area of the Zoo. They were secured and placed into our Zoo Van."

The Facebook post says that's when the animal broke the back window of the van and made a dash down the road, seemingly Anastasia Boulevard, while an onlooker shot video of the whole thing. The zoo's crew acted quickly to recapture the animal and deliver it safely to its new enclosure, the Facebook post says.

The alligator farm says there was never any true threat to the public, or the workers involved, during the escape artist's attempt to flee to freedom.

"At no time was there any real danger as the animal’s mouth was secured," the post explains.

The zoo went on to shout out the crew members involved in recapturing the beast.

"And impressive 'GIRL POWER'! Karsyn (Reptile Keeper) and Gen (General Curator) recaptured it, with help from Ryan and Donald from Maintenance," the post says. " Thank you to Jessica Stark for this awesome video!"

