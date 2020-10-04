While Easter may look a bit different this year due to the coronavirus and social distancing, a few adorable dogs at a Ponte Vedra pet resort are making sure that we get into the holiday spirit.

Dogs at the Sawgrass Pet Resort took part in an Easter photoshoot complete with props, backdrops and their own pair of little bunny ears.

The dog daycare posted to Facebook, saying that pups will have the chance to take Easter photos on Thursday and Friday.

Easter has come to SPR!! Don’t forget that we are taking Easter pictures today and tomorrow 🐶🐰 #32082doglife #easterpups Posted by Sawgrass Pet Resort on Thursday, April 9, 2020

Take a look at some of the Easter cuteness below ahead of the holiday weekend.

Happy Easter! 🐶 🥚 🐰

Adorable pups spread Easter cheer

