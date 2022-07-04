Former Jaguars kicker Josh Lambo wants to pay half your dog adoption fee

Josh Lambo is paying half the adoption fee and for four months of dog food for any dogs adopted from Fur Sisters rescue group in April.

NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla — April marks the six-year anniversary for Fur Sisters. The First Coast dog rescue group has helped find homes for about 1500 dogs according to founder Kelly Krehbiel, and more are waiting to be adopted.

"We save dogs from overcrowded shelters and other urgent situations," Krehbiel said. "We are a foster based rescue which means we do not have a shelter or a facility where we keep dogs, but we put them in foster homes until they're adopted. We find out a lot about their personalities that way because they're living in a home. And we get all the vet care they need, so they're healthy and ready to go to their new forever home."

A former Jacksonville Jaguars’ kicker is once again teaming up with the non-profit to try to help get more dogs into forever homes.

“For anyone who adopts a dog through Fur Sisters in the month of April, which is their big celebratory anniversary month, I am going to pay for half of the adoption fee,” Lambo said. "And then I'm going to pay for the first four months of dog food, courtesy of Pet Wants, a local dog food company in Jacksonville Beach."

And if you’re not able to adopt a dog, but still want to help, Fur Sisters is also looking for foster families for the dogs it rescues.

On Saturday, from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m., Brewhound Dog Park + Bar in Neptune Beach is hosting a fundraiser. It's a “dip-off” to help raise money for the rescue group.

“Folks from the community come and volunteer their time and hard work making all different varieties of dips, savory, creamy, salty, anything sweet and folks can come in and try these different dips for a donation to Fur Sisters,” Lauren Wyckoff, co-owner of Brewhound, said.

If it's your dog's first time visiting the Brewhound Dog Park, make sure you bring their vaccination records.

To learn more about adopting a dog from Fur Sisters and to see all the dogs available, click on this link.

Below is a short gallery of some of the dogs that are available now.