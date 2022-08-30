Funny enough — the mascot for the elementary school is a gator!

BARTOW, Fla. — If you're going to come across an alligator, it only makes sense it would happen at Spessard Holland Elementary in Polk County — you know, the home of the gators!

Dr. Lacey Golden, the school's principal, was in for a surprise Tuesday morning when she arrived on campus to find an alligator.

The 7-foot, 11-inch-long creature was relaxing near Golden's parking spot.

After meeting with the scaley reptile, a call was made to the Bartow Police Department. Officers arrived on scene, including Dallas Haynie who used to be a trapper.

Video shows Haynie successfully trapping the gator and taping its mouth closed to avoid an incident.