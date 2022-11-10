Almost two weeks after Ian, water levels still high for residents along Dunns Creek

Bobby McVay has been living in Satsuma for 16 years and has had water creep into his backyard every day since Ian's arrival.

SATSUMA, Fla. — Every time Bobby McVay and his wife look outside, water is where it shouldn't be.

"Around high tide you'll see the whole place will be submerged." McVay, a Satsuma resident, said.

Since Ian arrived about two weeks ago, McVay has had water swallow up his boathouse and creep into his backyard every day at high tide.

McVay has lived there for 16 years and has never seen this much flooding during and after a hurricane.

"I've been like I said the other ones [Hurricane's Matthew and Irma] and it never comes on the porch." McVay said. "This time it was coming on the porch and was like an inch from coming in the house. I hate to tell on my wife but when it was on the porch going in, she started crying and started getting towels and packing them in around the doors and stuff it was pretty stressful."

McVay lives right up against Dunns Creek in Putnam County. The creek's water level has remained high after Hurricane Ian. On Your Side Meteorologist Robert Speta explained why.

"What happened was Ian dropped over a foot of rainfall in the St. Johns River basin. Just imagine you have a liter of water for example, and you go to spill it out that water is not all going to rush out at once plus the St. Johns River is not a fast-moving river so that water is just backed up there." Speta said.

"The problem is you're combining that with the full moon out there and then today we have that northerly wind which the bottle is not draining out in fact it's just continuing to stay bottled up and clogged up."

The constant flooding has made McVay second guess if he'll stay at his home of 16 years much longer.

"We talked about abandoning this wonderful place and getting a condo someplace you know high and dry because it is aggravating and the older, I get the harder it is on me." McVay said.