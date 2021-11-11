Air Force veteran faces 'toughest assignment': Finding a job after becoming unemployed during the pandemic

Marty Fuchs was a manager of special events and corporate meetings. As gatherings were canceled, his paychecks stopped.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Marty Fuchs spent eight years in the US Air Force.

He may be out of uniform now, but he's still in a fight facing what he calls his toughest assignment.

"It was a daily and weekly challenge just to try to get the minimal $275 that Florida offers for unemployment," he explained of Florida's weekly unemployment benefits.

Fuchs has been out of work since March 2020. As a manager of special events and corporate meetings, he was in charge of audio and video technology.

As large gatherings were cancelled, Fuchs's paychecks came to a stop. "I love what I do and I really want to stay in the industry, but holding out for those opportunities, that ship has sailed," he said.

He fills out about 50 applications a week, but he'd be lucky to get one call back.

"Companies are not responding whether or not we fit the bill or even if they received our resume. I am sure they are overwhelmed with resumes, but a little professionalism goes a long way," Fuchs told First Coast News.

One saving grace Fuchs says he did receive were VA medical benefits but even those have come at a cost.

"I just got a notice last week that there's now going to be a co-pay for some of the services and some of the medications which in previous years wasn't required," he said.