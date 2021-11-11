Air Force veteran faces 'toughest assignment': Finding a job after becoming unemployed during the pandemic

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Marty Fuchs spent eight years in the US Air Force.
He may be out of uniform now, but he's still in a fight facing what he calls his toughest assignment.
"It was a daily and weekly challenge just to try to get the minimal $275 that Florida offers for unemployment," he explained of Florida's weekly unemployment benefits.
Fuchs has been out of work since March 2020. As a manager of special events and corporate meetings, he was in charge of audio and video technology.
As large gatherings were cancelled, Fuchs's paychecks came to a stop. "I love what I do and I really want to stay in the industry, but holding out for those opportunities, that ship has sailed," he said.
He fills out about 50 applications a week, but he'd be lucky to get one call back.
"Companies are not responding whether or not we fit the bill or even if they received our resume. I am sure they are overwhelmed with resumes, but a little professionalism goes a long way," Fuchs told First Coast News.
One saving grace Fuchs says he did receive were VA medical benefits but even those have come at a cost.
"I just got a notice last week that there's now going to be a co-pay for some of the services and some of the medications which in previous years wasn't required," he said.
From working to protect our freedoms, Fuchs is now working to protect keeping his home. "I don't like worrying about where I am going to come up with the money to pay the bills. It's a constant struggle and worry currently," he said.