Providers react to abortion ruling while pro-life advocates vow to protect unborn children

Doctors in Florida and Georgia held video conference calls Friday to discuss the future of abortion access in each state.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Abortion providers are taking aim at Friday's Supreme Court's abortion ruling, detailing on conference calls their concern for a patient's access to the procedure.

"The Supreme Court has really opened the door to enforce dangerous laws that will make It difficult or even impossible to access basic healthcare," said Dr. Sujatha Prabhakaran, an abortion care physician in Sarasota.

Right now in Florida, abortions are restricted after 24 weeks, but starting July 1, most abortions in the state will be banned after 15 weeks, which is currently being challenged in court.

Florida's abortion rights advocates believe this would lead women into a forced pregnancy. "The nitty-gritty of what this means for women who need to have healthcare for their safety, their own physical and mental health is devastating," Dr. Katherine Sutherland, a retired OBGYN said.

In Georgia, abortions are still legal even though the governor signed a 'heartbeat bill into law in 2019.

A court blocked it from going into effect, but with the Supreme Court's ruling, pro-life groups are asking for it to now become law. It would ban abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy.

The president of the Florida Family Policy Council, a pro-life group, told First Coast News he's been waiting for this decision for decades.

"This is not the end. This is the beginning of a battle to increase the culture and awareness to protect unborn children and their mothers," John Stemberger said.

Florida and Georgia do have not trigger laws, which would have banned abortions outright following the Supreme Court's decision.