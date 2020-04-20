With so many milestone events getting canceled, people are finding new ways to honor those whose big life moments are pushed back.

"A toast to the Class of 2020" is how Jacksonville University (JU) is turning the coronavirus into something positive. JU pushed back its commencement ceremony to October, but that isn't stopping anyone from celebrating the graduates now.

"JU fins up and let's do a global toast to the class of 2020!" said the university's leaders on a public virtual call. "Cheers!"

Every year on the university's birthday alumni around the world celebrate with a toast. This year, the world is a little different so JU is using that global camaraderie to honor their graduates. They dedicated the annual toast to them.

"Does it feel more memorable for you?" First Coast News asked a graduate whose master's degree is 20 years in the making.

"Yes," said Roger Palmer, a student at JU. "Knowing that people are actually thinking about the graduating class right now, caring and thinking about us right now is significant for us."

Palmer got his bachelor's degree in 2015, 15 years after his journey in higher education began. When he finally walks across the stage in October it'll be for his master's degree.

"How did it feel when you walked across the stage the last time that you're looking forward to now?" First Coast News asked.

"It was surreal," Palmer said. "I don't know if you can tell but I'm a little older than most graduates so it's a long time coming for me to be able to get that."

Students are grateful JU is pushing back the commencement ceremony so they can be there in person.

"It's just very special," said Laura Phelps, JU's senior director of public and media relations. "It's become this, I don't want to say right of passage, but to not participate in a traditional ceremony like that would really be missing out on a key experience of your college career."

It's also special for entire families, such as Melanie Csorba whose last child is graduating college this year.

"I bought him a whole bunch of things just to hang around the house to say, 'we're still celebrating on April 25th and then we'll celebrate again in October,'" Csorba said.

"For me it's the final good-bye to the faculty and the administration that I've gotten to work with," said Csorba's son, Michael. "Go across the stage, say good-bye to all of them, and even after the ceremony have a final moment with all the professors that I've come to know and grow close with."

Michael has been using the time at home wisely.

"I've had a lot of time to do professional work independently and build up a portfolio with time I would not have had while I was still at school," he said.

UNF pushed back its commencement ceremony but has not released plans yet. FSCJ will have theirs virtually. Duval County Public Schools pushed back graduation to July.

