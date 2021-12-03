Waterfront St. Augustine home built in 1890 with 'hidden apartment' up for sale

The seven-bedroom, six-bathroom home features carriage and guest house units. It also has a dock and water access.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Looking for a new home? This historic waterfront property in St. Augustine is a Victorian southern dream.

The home was recently listed on Zillow.com for almost $3 million.

"Built-in the late 1890s, it is an example of Second Empire Victorian architecture complete with an octagon turret room," reads the listing. "Redbrick veneer with white trim, fish-scale shingle roofs and double wrap-around porches make this a timeless classic."

The seven-bedroom, six-bathroom home features carriage and guest house units. It also has a dock and water access.

The home is approximately 6,535 square feet.

Plus, almost all of the original features remain with numerous fireplaces, oversized wavy glass windows, claw foot tub and even a hidden apartment!

Address: 80 Water St, Saint Augustine, FL 32084

