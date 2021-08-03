One memorial started with Amy and Michael Drewry, two farm owners in the town of Wakefield, Virginia. “I wanted to do something, quite frankly, to help me think it through and honor the people that are deceased," said Drewry. Amy and Michael Drewry, and others in their community, placed more than seven thousand flags on their blueberry farm -- and counting.

“We wanted to do something to raise awareness of how serious the situation is, and how many Virginians have lost their lives to this," said Amy.



Each flag represents a life lost during the COVID-19 pandemic.



“The reason we have the multicolored flags is because we wanted to show the diversity, in a very small way, of the people who have died. This virus has affected predominantly people of color," said Amy.



The farmers said they'll keep setting flags on their farm until the COVID-19 numbers go down. They want others to reflect and remember in their own way, too.



“I’d like to encourage everyone to try and find some way, no matter how small it is, to help," said Amy.