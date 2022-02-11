Veterans village with tiny homes planned in Brunswick, offering services to help end homelessness

The tiny home community will be at the corner of G Street and is expected to be operating by the end of 2022.

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — With any construction project, the 'concept' is one of the first things you think about.

For the volunteers of the Golden Isles Veterans Village, they're going small in tackling a big issue.

"Nobody has really stepped up and addressed the homeless issue and it needs to be done," said Megan Hostler, President and CEO of the Nine Line Foundation.

The idea to build a tiny house community for veterans began several years ago.

20 homes are now almost near completion thanks to the hand work of students in Illinois. But. before the keys are handed over, the non-profit needs more funding.

"Many things have taken place. It's just at this point and time, we are now ready to start with real strong fundraising," said Lorene Reid, the President of the Golden Isles Veterans Village.

They've partnered with the Nine Line Foundation to build homes for 30 veterans at the corner of G Street in Brunswick.

The transitional housing is one component; veterans will also receive physical and mental health support and job training.

"Learn how to be self-sustaining and move forward and be prepared once to again to take their place as proud citizens in society," Hostler said.

The goal is to complete the veterans village by the fourth quarter of this year.

"It's going to take a nation to heal the wounds these gentlemen and ladies sustained during their service to our country," Hostler told First Coast News.

A 'Teen Sweetheart Ball' is planned for Saturday night in Brunswick to raise funds for the project. Details can be found here.