World of Beer offering the chance to win free beer for a year

The first 200 people at the grand opening will receive a gift bag.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — World of Beer is making a come-back in Jacksonville with new owners and a new location.

The Southpoint location will open Wednesday at 11 a.m..

The first 200 people will receive a gift bag and one of those bags will have a golden ticket for free beer for a year.

Franchise owner, Jason Frimmel says they're ready to start serving customers.

“I think we have a very attractive offering with the food the beverage and the Topgolf Swing Suites," Frimmel said. “We’re ready to open and ready to serve some beer.”

The restaurant has plenty of options for food with more than 40 beers on tap and 200 bottled and canned beers.

“The craft beer scene in Jacksonville is developing its huge. There are tons of breweries here. There’s a lot of beer that is accessible to everybody and that’s something we’re able to support those local breweries but also have the worldly offerings as well," Frimmel said.

The space will also feature Topgolf Swing Suites giving guests the option to play different games like golf, dodgeball, and baseball.