Calling all mothers! Win free tickets to "Airing Grandma's Laundry"

The play is written and directed by Jacksonville author, Natasha Owens.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — For the first time ever, "Airing Grandma's Laundry" will be performed as a play this Saturday.

Author, Natasha Owens wrote the book nearly a decade ago but wanted to bring her characters to life.

“It’s set in the late 1950’s. It’s a story of a southern mother in middle Georgia a small town, and how she controls the lives of her family and also how she’s bringing up her granddaughter Opal," Owens said.

Owens says this story is about honoring the women that came before her.

“I wanted to write something for the baby boomer generation, for women to give them the inspiration to let them know that women of that decade, in that era, what they overcame to allow us to have those opportunities we have today," Owens said.

Tickets for the play at the Ritz Theatre are all sold out but Owens is giving away free tickets to mothers ahead of Mother's Day.

“It can be someone that can nominate a mother or she can write in for herself and then we’ll select. They can have a day out and enjoy themselves and watch the fabulous cast and this great performance," Owens said.