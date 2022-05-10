The farm host a variety of fall events including a succulent pumpkin workshop Friday at 5:30 p.m.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Wesley Wells Farm has been around for decades but more recently became open to the public.

“We were just going to do a few rows of pumpkins to see if they grew in Florida and someone [Wesley] wanted to plant acres of them so we had to figure out a way to sell," Amanda Wells said. "We opened up fall of 2020 and we let people come out and pick pumpkins and we also have our family garden out there and they picked that too.”

The farm offers 'you pick' pumpkins and seasonal fruits and vegetables.

“They can get an experience of what it’s like where their food grows and they’ll get to harvest it themselves and fill up 5-gallon buckets for a flat rate," Wells said.

Throughout the fall the Wells will be hosting 'Farm Fridays' and various workshops like the succulent pumpkin workshop Friday at 5:30 p.m.

“Instead of just picking your pumpkins, if you’re not into that you can still do a pumpkin activity we do succulent pumpkin workshops and you’ll get to come and decorate it making it really cute for the holidays," Wells said.

Come November guests will also have the chance to stay overnight at the farm.

“We also have a glamping tent so that people can really experience what it's like to spend the night on the farm," Wells said.