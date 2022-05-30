Volunteers needed to help the USS Orleck at Jacksonville Naval Museum

The museum is expected to open sometime this summer.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Volunteers and local organizations are working to get the USS Orleck back in tip-top shape.

“It earned 14 battle stars during Vietnam and it really helped not just the sailors onboard but it helped protect the soldiers, Air Force, Army, Marines that serviced in Vietnam on the field," Jacksonville Historic Naval Ship Association Vice President, Justin Weakland said.

The project is far from complete but a lot has been done in the last few months.

“We’ve been cleaning, a lot of cleaning, and then we’ve been taping off areas and painting and we're setting the exhibits back up so each space is an individual exhibit," said Weakland.

The latest finished project is a 1961 Gyrodyne QH-50 DASH Drone that will be placed on the flight deck of the ship.

Weakland says volunteers are welcome to help restore this important piece of military history.

“This is something we’ve been waiting for a long time in Jacksonville. We have a lot of Navy history and heritage here. It's an awesome community effort to bring this ship back to life,' Weakland said.