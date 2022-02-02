The Buzz: Viral tweet leaks Washington Commanders name ahead of reveal

A photojournalist shared chopper video the day before the name was set to be announced, giving a sneak peak inside the stadium.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A new name for the Washington Football Team comes after dropping their previous name back in 2020.

Here's the Buzz:

Fans were long anticipating the name change after 40,000 names were submitted.

The team announced in 2020 they would no longer go by their former moniker after years of backlash for being racist and offending Native Americans.

The franchise ultimately landed on "Commanders," which was released on 2.2.22. However, millions saw the name change before their reveal, thanks to a tweet by photojournalist Brad Freitas.

NBC is reportedly charging up to $6.5 million for a 30-second Super Bowl ad slot, but many companies are releasing their famous commercials ahead of the big game.

