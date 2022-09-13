UNF named 'Best of the Best' Universities for LGBTQ+ students

UNF is the only Florida school to receive recognition from Campus Pride.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The University of North Florida was named one of the 'Best of the Best' colleges and universities by Campus Pride.

Only 40 campuses nationwide were recognized for creating a safe and welcoming environment for LGBTQ+ students, staff, and faculty.

“It’s extremely important for us to make sure and we tell everybody, staff students faculty that are part of the LGTBQ+ community that UNF is a very inclusive place and that we are here to support each and every one of them," LGBTQ+ Center Director Manny Velasquez-Paredes said.

The center opened in 2006. Velasquez-Paredes took over two years ago as director.

“We were three point five stars on campus pride and I made it a mission to bring us up to five stars.”

UNF is the only university in Florida to make the 'Best of the Best' list. Velasquez-Paredes says it's thanks to the relationships formed with different departments, athletics, and local organizations.

“We have tons of different resources. We provide scholarships. We have a food pantry, and a computer lab we’ve come a long way.”

Come join us today in the LGBTQ Center for a therapy support group from 12:30 to 2! Please contact Shana Sopko at the UNF Counseling Center to join. #UniquelyUNF #UNF #LGBTQ #UNFLGBTQ #LGBT Posted by UNF LGBTQ Center on Monday, September 12, 2022

Overall, these resources creating a safe place for students like Camaguey Horne.

“College is much more than a place to get a degree. It is a place to make connections both professionally and at a casual level," Horne said. "To have a place like this where again you can find like-minded people I think once you make those connections going into college you will be a much more well-rounded and fulfilled person because of it.”

Velasquez-Paredes the inclusive atmosphere at UNF is a big factor for prospective students.

“We have so many students who choose UNF because of the LGBTQ center and because of our inclusive policies here on campus. This is a place of choice for them for that very reason," Velasquez-Paredes said.

“It probably is the best place I could be going to college I wouldn’t have it any other way," Horne said.

The LGBTQ Center is ranked the #1 LGBTQ-Friendly Colleges & Universities in Florida and #8 in the overall South in 2021 and 2020 by Campus Pride and holds the Rainbow Award for Best Equality Organization in Jacksonville in 2021.