The Buzz: Tinder dating app releases new safety feature

The app will allow used to run two free background check on their matches to reveal if a person has a violent past.

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — One online dating app is working to keep users safe with a new feature.

Here's the Buzz:

Tinder has teamed up with a nonprofit organization to offer background checks of the person you match with.

The feature allows for two free checks. This won't reveal any personal data but will show if the user has a violent past or any other information deemed relevant to a user's safety.

After the first two free background checks, each check will cost $2.50.

Tom Brady just can't stay away from the gridiron! He announced he'll be back for another football season.

After announcing his retirement in February, Tom Brady surprised fans Sunday with a new announcement.

Brady tweeted "These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG."