Tim Tebow opens 'Clean Juice' at Town Center

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The First Coast's very own, Tim Tebow has partnered with Clean Juice to bring his first co-owned store to St. John's Town Center.

“I believe in health. I believe we only have one life one opportunity to live it to the max to live it to the fullest it's so important to give ourselves the fuel that we need to go out and live our purpose every day," Tebow said.

Founders, Landon and Kat Eckles say Tebow's faith and healthy lifestyle make him a perfect fit for the company.

“When Tim partners with a company it's because he believes in it and that to us spoke volumes to what we’re trying to do in our communities," Landon said.

“Our mission is just to serve healthy and organic food to people on the go," Kat said.

The Clean Juice franchise is the first and only national USDA-certified organic juice and food bar.

“To be able to serve my hometown with this amazing option I think I think its really cool and it's exciting for me," Tebow said. "Jacksonville’s growing like crazy and I just think we really need healthy alternatives they’re so many places people can go for the opposite so we need more places people can go be healthy in body and strong in spirit.”

