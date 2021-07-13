The Buzz: TikTok launches video resumes as employers struggle to fill positions

Target, Chipotle and Great Clips are just a few companies using the social media platform to hire employees.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It’s a sign of the times: As the nation faces a labor shortage, some employers have turned to TikTok to fill positions.

The social media platform is testing a short-term program, named TikTok Resumes, to make it easier for users to find and apply for jobs.

Here’s the Buzz: TikTok users create video resumes that showcase their skills and experience. Then, users pursue job listings and submit their videos through the app.



Companies like Target, Chipotle and Great Clips are using the social media platform to fill entry and mid-level positions, according to the Verge.

An instructional video recommends applicants don’t include personal contact information like their email address, since the resume is publicly shared.

This move comes as millions of workers remain on the sidelines, more than a year after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a poll from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

Tiktok says the pilot program will last until July 31.

National French Fry Day

Restaurants are offering deals and freebies for National French Fry Day on Tuesday. And let’s face it – nothing compares to celebrating with fresh fries, especially when they're free.

BurgerFi: Free order of fries with first purchase via the app.

McDonald’s: Free fries by downloading the app. Must opt in to McDonalds Rewards program.

Checkers: Free fries when you sign up for its email service. Or, $1 any size fries. Proceeds from sales will be donated to No Kid Hungry up to $100K.