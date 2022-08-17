'Two Piano Journey' heading to Jacksonville for benefit concert

The mother and son duo are raising funds for Lutheran Social Services of North East Florida.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Since 2016, Two Piano Journey has raised $1.8 million for non-profits all across the country.

“It's just been a huge joy and a blessing and I think I’m very fortunate to have found a way to contribute to these amazing organizations and we’ve met so many inspiring angels across the way," Pianist, Christopher Kuo said.

Kuo approached his critically acclaimed concert pianist mother, Michelle Kuo with the idea to get her back on stage while helping others.

“I said, wouldn’t it be fun if we just did a bunch of benefit concerts together and maybe this would be a way for us to get you back out there," Kuo said. "Instead of choosing to pursue that career, she chose the route of staying home and taking care of my older brother and myself, which I think is a story that’s very typical amongst many mothers out there who have passions or really incredible careers that they often have to let go.”

The Kuo's will head to Jacksonville on September 17 for Friday Musical. The duo will be raising funds for Lutheran Social Services of North East Florida.

“We have a very ambitious goal of trying to raise $50,000 for this organization in one go I think, already cash in the door were about 65% of the way there with a month to go so we have a real fighting chance of making it if we’re lucky," Kuo said.

You can learn more about LSS and the help they provide by clicking here.