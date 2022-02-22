The Buzz: Trump's Truth social app topping charts

The app remains No. 1 in the Apple app store 24 hours after its release

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Former President Donald Trump released his own social app on Monday called "Truth".

Here's the Buzz:

Since the release the app has remained No. 1 on the Apple app store and even has a waitlist of more than 150,000.

The app appears to work like other social media apps, allowing users to post "Truths" and encouraging free speech.

This marks Trump's return to social media after he was banned from Twitter and Facebook after last year's Jan 6. Capitol attack.

Netflix and Dave Chappelle continue to do business despite the controversy around Chappelle's last stand-up.

Here's the Buzz:

Feb. 28 is the release date of part one of a four part series, "Chappelle's Home Team".

The special produced by Dave Chappelle features four different comics handpicked by Chappelle himself. The series will air on Netflix just months after Chappelle's "The Closer" special received backlash for being transphobic.

Kanye West released "Donda 2" on Tuesday but there's a catch if you want to listen in.

Here's the Buzz:

Just a week before "Donda 2" was set to release Kanye West announced to fans the only way to listen would be to purchase a Stem Player.

West says he created the Stem player due to unfairness from other streaming services like Apple, Spotify, and Youtube.