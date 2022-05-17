The Buzz: Jacksonville Zoo nominated for USA Today 10 Best Zoo Exhibit

The Land of the Tiger is in the running to be number one!

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Jacksonville Zoo and Garden's Land of the Tiger has been nominated for USA Today 10Best for the Best Zoo Exhibit.

The exhibit is home to Malayan and Sumatran tigers that roam a series of trails that guests can see from almost any angle.

The zoo needs your help to land the number one spot by voting until May 23.

For more information click here.

