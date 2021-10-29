The Buzz: Adventure Landing to remain open through December

Originally the park was set to close at the end of October.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A beloved local business will continue to stay open through December.

Here’s the Buzz:

This summer, owners of Adventure Landing announced a permanent closing date at the end of October for the Jacksonville Beach location.

A recent Facebook post made by the business welcoming customers to book parties through December had people questioning the park's end date.

"The original timeline was the end of October, but we were granted to operate until the end of the year, and we're hoping for an extension beyond,” said Jeremy Christian, General Manager.

The property owners plan to turn the water park space into a new apartment complex.

Christian says Adventure Landing continues the search for a new home in Jacksonville.

“They are actively looking for a Jacksonville location in the area,” said Christian.

Christian says in the meantime, events will continue.

"We are doing out haunted houses so we're utilizing the waterpark space to put on our Halloween event and we're prepping to do a winter event too not as big as the past but we'll still have some events going on in the winter,” said Christian.

The park’s new closing date is set for the end of December, Christian says to stop by while you still can.