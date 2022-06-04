The Buzz: Accio! Harry Potter series is back in theaters

For the next week catch all the Harry Potter movies at Cinemark Theaters.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Calling all wizards and muggles! Harry Potter movies are back in theaters.

Here's the Buzz:

Harry Potter and The Sorcerer's Stone will kick off the weeklong movie marathon at Cinemark Theaters.

From April 6 to April 13 catch-all eight movies for $25 or $5 for individual tickets.

The marathon leads up to the release of Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, in theaters on April 15.

Twitter is working on a long-overdue feature, the edit button.

Here's the Buzz:

Twitter tweeted out Tuesday that the company has been working on an edit feature for the last year, with testing to begin in the next coming months.

The announcement comes after Elon Musk, Twitter's newest board member, posted a poll asking followers if the site should have an edit button.

In the company's tweet, it confirms, the idea didn't come from Musk's poll.

now that everyone is asking…



yes, we’ve been working on an edit feature since last year!



no, we didn’t get the idea from a poll 😉



we're kicking off testing within @TwitterBlue Labs in the coming months to learn what works, what doesn’t, and what’s possible. — Twitter Comms (@TwitterComms) April 5, 2022

The Oscar-winning film, Coda is helping bridge the gap between the deaf and hearing communities.

Here's the Buzz:

Snapchat released a new augmented reality-enabled Lens that will teach users how to fingerspell and the ASL alphabet. It will also track your progress and tell you what you are getting right or wrong.

The new lens comes from a partnership with SignAll, who's deaf engineers who help develop the concept.

You can find more information about the feature by clicking here.