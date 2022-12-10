Sykes Family Farms adds new attractions this fall

Head to the farm every weekend of October for some fall fun!

ELKTON, Fla. — The Sykes Family has welcomed guests to the farm every fall for more than a decade.

“We just continue to grow it each year to add something new for the kids to do. We just want it to be fall fun for families to enjoy," Owner, Jamie Losco said.

This year new additions include a barnyard ball zone, a pedal track, and a kiddy hay maze. A new design also takes over the 9-acre maze.

A little sneak peek of one our newest attractions on the farm!! #barnyardballzone Tickets available online @ www.sycofarms.com or at the gate. Posted by Sykes Family Farms on Monday, October 3, 2022

“We did the design of “Be Kind” this year because everyone could use a little bit of kindness in their life," Losco said.

Of course, the farm staples will be in places, pumpkin picking, live music, boiled peanuts, kettle corn, slushies and so much more.

“It's super fun to see the families grow and the kids grow every year. It's an extremely busy month for us but we enjoy every minute of it," Losco said.

The far is open every weekend in October you can purchase your tickets online by clicking here or at the gate.