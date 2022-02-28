The Buzz: Study shows daily chores reduce heart disease

Scientists say movement in general can contribute to good heart health.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A new study shows women that do daily household chores have a lower risk of heart disease.

A new study published in the Journal of the American Heart Association says women who do chores like cooking, cleaning, gardening and even showering can protect themselves against heart disease.

The team studied more than 5,416 healthy women between the ages of 63 and 97. Participants' movements were tracked and watched for almost eight years.

Here's the Buzz:

